Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.97. 151,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,354,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 168,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 182,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 145,223 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

