Paycom Software’s (PAYC) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $350.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Barclays reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $347.00 to $324.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Paycom Software stock opened at $317.09 on Wednesday. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 421.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 89.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

