NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Short Interest Update

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 32.9% from the January 15th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 457,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NuStar Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Price Performance

NuStar Energy stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $17.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.93.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 444.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 22,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 74,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $459,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

