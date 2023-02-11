Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Short Interest Update

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, a decrease of 33.2% from the January 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Nabriva Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

Shares of NBRV stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.20. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $13.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.03) by ($0.18). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 120.02% and a negative net margin of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NBRV. StockNews.com began coverage on Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered Nabriva Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

