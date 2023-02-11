New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 2,282 Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare during the second quarter valued at about $968,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in ModivCare by 28.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 69.2% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in ModivCare by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in ModivCare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 337,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,622 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.09 per share, for a total transaction of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,371,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,326,085.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ModivCare Stock Up 0.1 %

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

ModivCare stock opened at $106.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $121.54.

ModivCare Profile

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

