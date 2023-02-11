Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Lowers Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,770,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,975,000 after buying an additional 2,960,002 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,129,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,618,000 after purchasing an additional 241,479 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,859,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 42,598 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,491,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,400,000 after acquiring an additional 501,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 3,043,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,038,000 after acquiring an additional 308,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Tempur Sealy International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $44.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 402.92% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 27,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $954,105.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,207,419.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.