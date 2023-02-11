Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAA were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 457.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,485,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,397 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,084,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,329,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,763 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,972,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

IAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Northcoast Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

