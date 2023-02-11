Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 10,800 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Toast by 11.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,067,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 107,088 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Toast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,430,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toast by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 21,566 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Toast by 40.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,269.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $10,104,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089. Insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toast Trading Down 0.1 %

TOST has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

Shares of TOST opened at $22.80 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $19.07.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast Profile

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.