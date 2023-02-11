Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.88 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

QDEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho Co. has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $120.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

QuidelOrtho Corp. operates as a vitro diagnostics company. It is focused on developing and manufacturing diagnostic products. The company was founded on May 27, 2022 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

