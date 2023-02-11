New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 11,519 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $7,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,054,684 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $881,500,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,234,491 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $526,181,000 after purchasing an additional 55,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,282,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $102,267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 790,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $62,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.08.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $108.64 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $111.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

