Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 290.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,694,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268,640 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 15.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,091,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,760,000 after acquiring an additional 827,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,887,000 after acquiring an additional 132,874 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,927,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

ACI opened at $21.33 on Friday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

