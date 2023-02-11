New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Ciena worth $7,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ciena in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Ciena by 115.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 884 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ciena

In other news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,861 shares of company stock worth $3,734,070. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.