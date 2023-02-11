Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 8,496 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,496 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of X. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.4 %

X stock opened at $27.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. United States Steel had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on X. Bank of America began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United States Steel from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United States Steel from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United States Steel from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

About United States Steel



United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, Mini Mill, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

