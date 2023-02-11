Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 2,690 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTNX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 1,002.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

In other news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 9,906 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $302,232.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,190.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $759,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,567.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 324,686 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,498. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nutanix Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nutanix from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Shares of NTNX opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.55. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $433.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.06 million. Analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.