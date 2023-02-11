Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.82 Million Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Morgan Stanley cut Skechers U.S.A. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 8,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $355,362.87. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,261,679.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,467 shares of company stock worth $823,618. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

SKX stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

