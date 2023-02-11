Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 2,600 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 12.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after buying an additional 53,412 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PENN Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 23,281 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,266.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,208,353.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

PENN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $25.49 and a one year high of $51.72.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PENN. CBRE Group decreased their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

