Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 88,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 32.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $49.52.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OZK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

