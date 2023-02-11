Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Stock Holdings Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $7,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. CWM LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.13.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $76.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.42. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.81 and a 1 year high of $93.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

In related news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 14,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,065,819.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,345.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,077 shares of company stock worth $1,962,250. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

