Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in IAC were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IAC in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 106.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IAC by 12,044.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of IAC in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of IAC to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

Insider Activity at IAC

IAC Stock Performance

In other news, Director Michael D. Eisner purchased 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $51.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.77 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.12. IAC Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $138.76.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

