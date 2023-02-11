New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 575,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249,621 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enfusion were worth $7,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enfusion by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after buying an additional 49,953 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 713,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Enfusion by 43.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 150,179 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Enfusion by 16.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 211,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 29,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

ENFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $14.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.92.

ENFN stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. Enfusion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $39.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, CTO Dan Groman sold 3,877 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $42,375.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

