New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $7,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $206.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 194.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.85 and a 200-day moving average of $220.22. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.48 and a 52 week high of $263.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

AZPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $280.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.50.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total transaction of $558,256.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.