New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.14 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of Royal Gold worth $7,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Royal Gold by 280.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Royal Gold by 200.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Gold from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Royal Gold from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

Royal Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Shares of RGLD opened at $123.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a boost from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,640,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Gold

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.