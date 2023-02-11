Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Grows Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in agilon health were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in agilon health during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total value of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 20,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $409,900.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,625 shares in the company, valued at $506,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,398 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $90,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,365.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $746,114 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGL stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.09. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $14.82 and a twelve month high of $28.36.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AGL. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on agilon health from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on agilon health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, agilon health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

