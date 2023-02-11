New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 295.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,288 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.09% of GameStop worth $7,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in GameStop by 411.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in GameStop by 3,400.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in GameStop by 323.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

GME opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of -0.17. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $49.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 35.44% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

