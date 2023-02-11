New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 7,615 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Americold Realty Trust worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,540,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,303,000 after buying an additional 1,714,310 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 109.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,325,000 after buying an additional 683,877 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 17,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,426,000 after buying an additional 107,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

COLD stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -279.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.48.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -800.00%.

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $33.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.19.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.