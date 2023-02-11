Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $846,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter worth about $508,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $493,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAR shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $231.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

In other Avis Budget Group news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 4,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.21, for a total transaction of $772,771.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,465.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $2,959,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,500,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,150 shares of company stock worth $9,816,032. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $214.82 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.83 and a fifty-two week high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.62.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

