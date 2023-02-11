New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,958 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Mattel worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mattel by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,823,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,439 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Mattel during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,094,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mattel by 2,303.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,201,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,694 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mattel by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,648,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,722,000 after purchasing an additional 693,226 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mattel by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,537,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 676,059 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT opened at $18.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $26.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.91.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

