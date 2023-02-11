Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,037,000 after acquiring an additional 583,440 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,420,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $500,755,000 after buying an additional 475,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 11.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,771,000 after buying an additional 344,711 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 272.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 433,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after buying an additional 316,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 16.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,260,000 after buying an additional 297,799 shares in the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $429.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Transactions at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total transaction of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,065.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $94,802.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $292,195.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,065.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,714 shares of company stock worth $663,578 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

