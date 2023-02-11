AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 306,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 291,477 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $42.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure

AtriCure Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AtriCure by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,259,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $279,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,048,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $158,309,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 17.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,865,409 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $188,171,000 after purchasing an additional 427,792 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,441,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,362,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.