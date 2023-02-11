AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 306,884 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 291,477 shares.The stock last traded at $43.33 and had previously closed at $42.75.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATRC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered AtriCure from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.
AtriCure Stock Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.34 and a beta of 1.26.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AtriCure
AtriCure Company Profile
AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AtriCure (ATRC)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.