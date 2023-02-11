Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 224,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 217,521 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

