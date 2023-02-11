Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 224,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 217,521 shares.The stock last traded at $13.26 and had previously closed at $13.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Ivanhoe Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IEGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ivanhoe Electric

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,445,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,384,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,994,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after buying an additional 265,025 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter worth $22,213,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 34.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after acquiring an additional 566,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

