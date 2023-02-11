SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,090,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 2,121,088 shares.The stock last traded at $43.84 and had previously closed at $43.29.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,014,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,266,000 after purchasing an additional 521,883 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 959,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,518,000 after acquiring an additional 333,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 716,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after acquiring an additional 48,316 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,785,000.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

