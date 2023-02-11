CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 894,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 938,349 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.08.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday.
CoreCivic Stock Up 1.2 %
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.
Insider Transactions at CoreCivic
In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CoreCivic
CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.
