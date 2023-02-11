CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 894,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 938,349 shares.The stock last traded at $10.73 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday.

CoreCivic Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at CoreCivic

CoreCivic ( NYSE:CXW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 898.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,055. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 57,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $661,811.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,654.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,497 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

Featured Stories

