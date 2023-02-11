Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6.3%

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. 3,208,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,590,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Uranium Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:UEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,721,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

