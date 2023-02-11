Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Trading Up 6.3%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.03. 3,208,157 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 7,590,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UECGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,815,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,443,000 after buying an additional 3,683,446 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,836 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,690,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049,242 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC boosted its stake in shares of Uranium Energy by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 13,626,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $32,721,000. Institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium and titanium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.