ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Shares Down 9%

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $90.62. 68,082 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 86,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ESE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.96 and a 200 day moving average of $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

