i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 29,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 141,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

i3 Verticals Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $85.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.79 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.59% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.

