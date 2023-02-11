i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Price Down 6.2%

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) shares fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95. 29,866 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 141,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on i3 Verticals to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
i3 Verticals Trading Up 2.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 170.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in i3 Verticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About i3 Verticals
i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Software and Services, and Others. The Merchant Services segment offers payment solutions to businesses and organizations.
