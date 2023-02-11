ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ADMA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADMA opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.86. ADMA Biologics has a 1-year low of $1.38 and a 1-year high of $3.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics ( NASDAQ:ADMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 52.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 million. On average, research analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam S. Grossman purchased 14,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.86 per share, for a total transaction of $42,851.38. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,203,708 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,604.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ADMA Biologics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 21.0% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 121,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,015,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 206.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 142,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96,048 shares in the last quarter. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.