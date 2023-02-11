StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %
AKTX stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41.
Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.