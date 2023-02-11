StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

AKTX stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. Akari Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

About Akari Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTX. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Akari Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 24,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

