Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.
Alithya Group Stock Performance
Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.80.
Institutional Trading of Alithya Group
About Alithya Group
Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.