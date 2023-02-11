Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Barrington Research

Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $3.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alithya Group in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Alithya Group has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.57 million, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 0.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alithya Group by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 25,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Alithya Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,175,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 39,393 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Alithya Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,018,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 181,802 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alithya Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alithya Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,788,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after purchasing an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

