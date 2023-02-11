Citigroup Boosts Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Price Target to $22.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

