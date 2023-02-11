FY2023 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Kennametal in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Kennametal’s current full-year earnings is $1.41 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.88 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kennametal from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.41 on Thursday. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 5.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kennametal by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Kennametal by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Kennametal by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 36,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 28,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kennametal by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

