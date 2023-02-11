DA Davidson Weighs in on Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Sally Beauty in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sally Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SBH. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Sally Beauty Trading Down 1.8 %

SBH stock opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Sally Beauty has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 72.24%. The firm had revenue of $957.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Sally Beauty

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 143.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 1,882.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter.

About Sally Beauty

(Get Rating)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.