FY2023 EPS Estimates for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Decreased by Analyst

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Children’s Place in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.22. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Children’s Place’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Children’s Place’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Get Children's Place alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Children’s Place to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Children’s Place Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.00 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.74. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $509.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.53 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 43.35%.

Institutional Trading of Children’s Place

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in Children’s Place by 8.0% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 180,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Children’s Place by 9.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About Children’s Place

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.