Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (TSE:TWM)

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$712.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$644.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of C$0.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$448.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

