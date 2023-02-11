Energy Fuels Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Separately, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Energy Fuels Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Transactions at Energy Fuels

Shares of Energy Fuels stock opened at C$9.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 27.09 and a quick ratio of 19.23. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 986.00. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$13.82.

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total value of C$158,213.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

