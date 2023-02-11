FY2023 EPS Estimates for Graham Co. Decreased by Litchfield Hills Research (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Litchfield Hills Research decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Graham in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O’neill now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Litchfield Hills Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. Graham had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GHM. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Graham stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.32. Graham has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in Graham by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 44,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graham in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 355.8% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 105,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters, and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

