Reviewing Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra Gold and Yamana Gold are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Centerra Gold and Yamana Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centerra Gold 0 1 1 0 2.50 Yamana Gold 0 1 5 0 2.83

Centerra Gold presently has a consensus target price of $9.08, indicating a potential upside of 41.48%. Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $6.73, indicating a potential upside of 20.52%. Given Centerra Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Centerra Gold is more favorable than Yamana Gold.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centerra Gold $900.14 million 1.56 -$381.77 million $1.07 6.00 Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.95 $147.50 million $0.26 21.46

This table compares Centerra Gold and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Centerra Gold. Centerra Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Centerra Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Centerra Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Yamana Gold pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Centerra Gold pays out 19.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Yamana Gold pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Centerra Gold is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Centerra Gold has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Centerra Gold and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centerra Gold 36.71% 1.92% 1.52% Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76%

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Centerra Gold on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc. engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

