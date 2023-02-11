DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for DuPont de Nemours in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DD. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DD opened at $75.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,656 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after purchasing an additional 248,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.