AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $60.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

AXIS Capital stock opened at $62.61 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 12-month low of $48.32 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 78.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 302,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading

