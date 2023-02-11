AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $47.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APP. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut shares of AppLovin from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $33.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of APP opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $76.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,238,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,179,525 shares of company stock valued at $40,038,628 over the last 90 days. 12.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,920,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AppLovin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $35,645,000. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.