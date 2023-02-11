Susquehanna Increases Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $280.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Saia from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Saia from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Saia from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Saia from $248.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $284.35.

Shares of SAIA opened at $272.00 on Tuesday. Saia has a 52-week low of $168.03 and a 52-week high of $306.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $241.07 and its 200-day moving average is $224.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $655.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.12 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Saia will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.57, for a total transaction of $1,051,880.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,311.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $1,995,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $10,488,381 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

